Smoking cessation program to be held in Paducah, KY

A smoking cessation program will begin for those interested in stopping smoking for the new year.

The eight-session, seven-week series of classes will be offered on Thursday evenings (except for Session 5, held on a Monday) from 7-8 p.m. in the Lourdes Board Room on the second floor of the Marshall Nemer Pavilion.

Dates are Jan. 25, Feb. 1, Feb. 8, Feb. 15, Feb. 19, Feb. 22, Mar. 1 and Mar. 8.

The series is free and open to all tobacco users who want to quit. Prior sign up is necessary.

To learn more or to sign up call 270-538-5867.

Classes may also be arranged with employers or at locations throughout the area by calling 270-538-5867.

