Catapult Creative House features student work

A reception will be held on Jan. 5 at the Catapult Creative House Student Studios. The Artist of the Month exhibit will feature "God, in my opinion" according to a news release by Southeast Missouri State University.

The reception is scheduled for 5 to 9 p.m. and will continue through Jan. 7.

Dill challenges the viewer to explore who God is to them and what that might look like in a physical form.

There will also be an opportunity to purchase jewelry made from the Pop-Up Shop on Jan. 5 from 5 to 9 p.m.

The Pop-Up Shop is behind the Letter Press Studio on the first floor of Catapult Creative House at 612 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

