Man arrested on stealing, tampering charges

A man is facing stealing charges after an investigation by law enforcement in Missouri.

Thomas Wade Brock was arrested and charged with first-degree tampering and stealing, according to Miner Police Chief Chris Griggs.

The arrest follows an investigation by the Missouri Highway Patrol, the Department of Revenue and Miner Police Department.

Brock was released on a summons to appear in court in Scott County.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Griggs.

