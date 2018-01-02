Car found in the Mississippi River in Cape Girardeau, MO

Police in Cape Girardeau are working to figure out how a car ended up in the Mississippi River.

Officers were called to an area just south of the Red Star Boat ramp around noon on Tuesday, Jan. 2 after someone spotted the car in the water.

It was sitting in about four to five feet of water and was covered in ice.

Investigators said it appears the vehicle has been in the water awhile because it's filled with water and sediment.

Crews are now working to get it out of the water and processed to determine who it belongs to and why it ended up in the river.

