State fire marshal called to Murphysboro house fire

The Illinois State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate a house fire in Murphysboro, Illinois.

It happened in the 400 block of South 26th Street on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

According to Fire Chief Steve Swafford, the home has water and electrical damage.

The family said they have insurance.

