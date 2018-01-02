State fire marshal called to Murphysboro house fire

A man is behind bars after he admitted to abusing a child in Butler County, Missouri.
A Mayfield, Kentucky man is in jail after police said he stole a doorbell.
An early morning fire left one family without a home on Wednesday, Jan. 3 in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri.
A man wanted by the Union County, Illinois Sheriff's Office has turned himself in according to Detective Bart Hileman.
Officers searched the building and found a man hiding in the restroom. The man was detained and found to have a sizeable amount of cash on his person that belonged to the Bus Stop.
The suspect claims the shooting was in self-defense.
A couple fulfills a bride's dying wish by getting married in the hospital, surrounded by friends and family.
Someone sneaked into an Arkansas family's farm under the cover of darkness and massacred their animals, according to Woodruff County Sheriff's Department.
Police are attempting to track down possible suspects from the New Year’s Eve party where the athlete was shot.
The president's Tuesday evening tweet came in response to Kim's New Year's address, in which he repeated fiery nuclear threats against the United States.
You've probably heard it hundreds of times: Prevent your pipes from freezing. Frozen pipes can burst, causing the homeowner thousands of dollars in damage.
The invasion of cold temperatures means you'll be cranking up the heat in your home, but there's a problem with the extra heat: static.
The National Weather Service said a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain was expected Wednesday mainly along the Atlantic seaboard from Florida to North Carolina.
A powerful winter storm called a bomb cyclone is bringing the chance of snow, ice and, in some places, blizzard conditions to the East Coast, from Florida to Maine.
