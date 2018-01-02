Scheduled power outage to darken Poplar Bluff, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

The city of Poplar Bluff, Missouri will be without power for a short period on January 2.

According to officials with the police department, the power will be turned off at 1 p.m. for system repairs.

This affects all Municipal Utilities customers in the city.

It is expected to last 15-20 minutes.

