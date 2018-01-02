7 killed on Missouri roads over New Year's holiday

Seven people were killed on Missouri Roads during the New Year's holiday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the holiday counting period runs from 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.

Two of those deadly crashes happened in Troop E.

Gregory Reynolds, 73, of Clarkton, Mo. died when his car slid off the road and flipped. It happened on Dec. 30 on Highway 25 north of Clarkton.

A crash on New Year's Eve claimed the life of a woman from Jackson, Mo. Bonita Fuller, 67, was killed when her car went off the road, hit a utility pole and ditch, went airborne, then hit a tree and a house.

Troopers arrested 129 people for driving while intoxicated. Another 49 people were arrested on drug charges during the New Year's counting period.

