KSP: traffic safety points set up for driver safety, activity report released

Drivers in Kentucky are getting a safety reminder from The Kentucky State Police.

Traffic safety checkpoints are set up to ensure driver safety for those using public roadways.

The checkpoints make police visible and act as a public safety service. They focus on driver impairment, vehicular equipment deficiencies (confirming appropriate registration and insurance of vehicles) and the valid licensing of drivers.

Here are the supervisor-approved checkpoint locations in the Kentucky State Police Post 2 District:

CALDWELL COUNTY

KY 91 at the KY 139 intersection

KY 126 at the KY 672 intersection

US 62 at the Lyon County line

CRITTENDEN COUNTY

KY 297 at the US 60 intersection

US 641 at the Crayne Post Office

US 60 at the KY 254 intersection

KY 91 at the KY 135 intersection

CHRISTIAN COUNTY

41A to Tennessee State line

US 41 at the KY 800 intersection

KY 91 at the KY 1026 intersection

KY 107 at the KY 1682 intersection

KY 507 at the KY 508 intersection

KY 109 at the M.J. Boyd intersection

HOPKINS COUNTY

62 at the 22 mile marker

Old White Plains Nortonville Road at Illey Sisk Road

KY 336 at KY 481 intersection

KY 2171 at the KY 481 and KY 336 intersection

KY 112 at Suthards Church (1 mile west of KY 879)

US 41A at 4100 Nebo Road

US 41A at the 12 mile marker

KY 70 at the KY 109 intersection

MUHLENBERG COUNTY

US 431 at KY 176

KY 181 at KY 601

US 431 at KY 70

KY 189 at KY 70

KY 81 at KY 181

TODD COUNTY

US 79 at the KY 102 intersection

KY 181 at the KY 507 intersection

KY 181 at the Chestnut Road intersection

WEBSTER COUNTY

US 41A at the KY 56 and KY 873 intersection

KY 109 North of Clay at the 10 mile maker

KY 56 at the Old Beech Grove Road intersection

KY 109 at the KY 670 intersection

Kentucky State Police also released the activity report for the month of December 2017.

Arrested 26 Impaired Drivers

Issued a Total of 988 Citations

Issued 306 Speeding Citations

Issued 102 Seatbelt Citations

Issued 9 Child Restraint Citations

Issued 502 Courtesy Notices

Investigated 38 Traffic Crashes

Assisted 165 Stranded Motorists

Responded to 474 Calls for Service

Opened 40 Criminal Cases

Made 161 Criminal Arrests

There was one deadly crash in Muhlenberg County on State Route 70 E.

There have been 35 people killed in the Post 2 District. Fifteen were not wearing a safety device and 14 were wearing a safety device. One victim's seatbelt use is unknown.

Two motorcycle crash victims were not wearing a helmet, one was wearing protective gear. Two victims were pedestrians.

Two deadly crashes involved the suspected use of alcohol.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.