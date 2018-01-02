KSP: traffic safety points set up for driver safety, activity re - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KSP: traffic safety points set up for driver safety, activity report released

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
KENTUCKY (KFVS) -

Drivers in Kentucky are getting a safety reminder from The Kentucky State Police.

Traffic safety checkpoints are set up to ensure driver safety for those using public roadways.

The checkpoints make police visible and act as a public safety service. They focus on driver impairment, vehicular equipment deficiencies (confirming appropriate registration and insurance of vehicles) and the valid licensing of drivers.

Here are the supervisor-approved checkpoint locations in the Kentucky State Police Post 2 District:

CALDWELL COUNTY

  • KY 91 at the KY 139 intersection
  • KY 126 at the KY 672 intersection
  • US 62 at the Lyon County line

CRITTENDEN COUNTY

  • KY 297 at the US 60 intersection
  • US 641 at the Crayne Post Office
  • US 60 at the KY 254 intersection
  • KY 91 at the KY 135 intersection

CHRISTIAN COUNTY

  • 41A to Tennessee State line
  • US 41 at the KY 800 intersection
  • KY 91 at the KY 1026 intersection
  • KY 107 at the KY 1682 intersection
  • KY 507 at the KY 508 intersection
  • KY 109 at the M.J. Boyd intersection

HOPKINS COUNTY

  • 62 at the 22 mile marker
  • Old White Plains Nortonville Road at Illey Sisk Road
  • KY 336 at KY 481 intersection
  • KY 2171 at the KY 481 and KY 336 intersection
  • KY 112 at Suthards Church (1 mile west of KY 879)
  • US 41A at 4100 Nebo Road
  • US 41A at the 12 mile marker
  • KY 70 at the KY 109 intersection

MUHLENBERG COUNTY

  • US 431 at KY 176
  • KY 181 at KY 601
  • US 431 at KY 70
  • KY 189 at KY 70
  • KY 81 at KY 181

TODD COUNTY

  • US 79 at the KY 102 intersection
  • KY 181 at the KY 507 intersection
  • KY 181 at the Chestnut Road intersection

WEBSTER COUNTY

  • US 41A at the KY 56 and KY 873 intersection
  • KY 109 North of Clay at the 10 mile maker
  • KY 56 at the Old Beech Grove Road intersection
  • KY 109 at the KY 670 intersection

Kentucky State Police also released the activity report for the month of December 2017.

  • Arrested 26 Impaired Drivers
  • Issued a Total of 988 Citations
  • Issued 306 Speeding Citations
  • Issued 102 Seatbelt Citations
  • Issued 9 Child Restraint Citations
  • Issued 502 Courtesy Notices
  • Investigated 38 Traffic Crashes
  • Assisted 165 Stranded Motorists
  • Responded to 474 Calls for Service
  • Opened 40 Criminal Cases
  • Made 161 Criminal Arrests

There was one deadly crash in Muhlenberg County on State Route 70 E.

There have been 35 people killed in the Post 2 District. Fifteen were not wearing a safety device and 14 were wearing a safety device. One victim's seatbelt use is unknown.

Two motorcycle crash victims were not wearing a helmet, one was wearing protective gear. Two victims were pedestrians.

Two deadly crashes involved the suspected use of alcohol.

