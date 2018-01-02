Look to the stars, travel at light speed and make friends with a robot!

According to the National Day Calendar, it is National Science Fiction Day and there will be thousands of people celebrating.

The national day was chosen to be January 2 because it is also the birth date of famed science fiction writer Isaac Asimov.

So take some time to watch your favorite science fiction movie today to celebrate!

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.