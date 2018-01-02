2 arrested in separate Saline Co., IL incidents - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 arrested in separate Saline Co., IL incidents

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Two were arrested in Saline County, Illinois on December 31 and January 1 in separate cases involving drug charges.

On December 31 Amy L. Dodd, 31, of Eldorado was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She is in custody at the Saline County Detention Center.

On January 1 James D. Colburn, 46, of Harrisburg was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear and possession of a controlled substance. He is also in custody at the Saline County Detention Center. 

