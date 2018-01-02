Humane Society of Southeast MO and Mac's Mission rescue dogs from Malden breeder

The large animal rescue took place in Malden on Dec. 31 and concluded on Jan. 2.

The rescue was a joint effort between the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri and Mac's Mission.

Humane Society Director Tracy Poston said she and others rescued 38 dogs from the breeder on New Year's Eve and an additional 34 dogs on Jan. 2.

Poston said she became aware of the situation after being contacted by Mac's Mission, a non-profit and state licensed dog rescue operation in Jackson.

"Someone contacted Mac's Mission about a woman who'd gotten in over her head," Poston said. "She could no longer afford to take of the animals. Mac's Mission reached out to the humane society and we agreed to help."

A total of 72 dogs were rescued. The dogs' breed included Yorkies, Chorkies, Cocker Spaniel and other small breeds. Some are not in great shape, some are fearful and some of them are thin.

"By the time I got down there the next day, it turned into 38 dogs," said Rochelle Steffen of Mac's Mission. "36 came to the shelter and my rescue kept two. And then we were supposed to come back and get about 20 more which today turned into 34 more."

Local groomers are also stepping in to help, Poston said. All the dogs will be groomed and given a veterinary check-up before being put up for adoption.

The Humane Society is not seeking charges against the breeder. "We didn't notify the authorities," Poston said. "She's doing the right thing now. She asked for help. She's doing the best she can in this situation."

Anyone wishing to adopt one of the rescues can contact the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri or Mac's Mission.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.