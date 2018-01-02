Police: Man found dead in trash bin apparently froze - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police: Man found dead in trash bin apparently froze

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police say a homeless man found dead inside a St. Louis trash bin apparently froze to death.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police say the 54-year-old man was found dead late Monday as the temperature dipped to as low as negative 6 degrees. The bin was near a former brewery that has been transformed into apartments. Police say firefighters were in the area on an unrelated call when they were told that a body appeared to be in the bin. The man's name wasn't immediately released. Police say he was known as a homeless man in the area.

Police are awaiting the results of an autopsy to confirm the official cause of death.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

