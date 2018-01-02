Rescued hiker fell off cliff, spent New Year's in cold

BEREA, Ky. (AP) - A woman who authorities say fell off a cliff while hiking in below-freezing temperatures in Kentucky has been rescued.

News outlets report hikers on The Pinnacles trail found the woman and contacted the Berea Fire Department about 7:45 a.m. Monday. The woman told the hikers she had fallen off a cliff while hiking about 6 p.m. Sunday.

One of the hikers, Jacob Pierce, said he thought she slipped around 50 feet (15 meters) while climbing a rock.

Berea Fire Battalion Chief Doug Sandlin said he initially thought the call was a hoax since he didn't think anyone would be hiking in the cold. Temperatures in Berea registered at minus 6 degrees with the wind chill factored in while she was in the snow.

The woman's name and condition have not been released.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.