Cold weather proves too cold for Chicago's Polar Plunge - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cold weather proves too cold for Chicago's Polar Plunge

(Source: Pixabay.com) (Source: Pixabay.com)

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago's brutally cold weather proved even too cold for those hearty people who like to ring in the new year by jumping into Lake Michigan.

WBBM-TV reports that organizers of the annual Polar Plunge threw in the towel on Monday because they say the arctic blast that has sent temperatures plunging made jumping into the lake too dangerous.

Organizer Jeff Coggins says that if people jumped into the lake it might take them 10 minutes to get out - long enough for cause tissue damage or even death.

With nowhere to plunge, would-be plungers at North Avenue Beach had to settle for having their picture taken in their swimsuits jumping around on the frozen beach.

Coggins says that the plunge may be rescheduled for later in the year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • Dexter PD releases Holiday DWI results for 2017

    Dexter PD releases Holiday DWI results for 2017

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 8:33 PM EST2018-01-03 01:33:06 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Dexter Police arrested two fugitives, issued 31 citations and 41 warnings Holiday DWI period which is between Dec. 15 to Jan. 1.

    Dexter Police arrested two fugitives, issued 31 citations and 41 warnings Holiday DWI period which is between Dec. 15 to Jan. 1.

  • Paducah Public Schools closed Jan. 3, 2018

    Paducah Public Schools closed Jan. 3, 2018

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 8:24 PM EST2018-01-03 01:24:16 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Paducah Public Schools will be closed because of heating issues Wednesday, January 3, 2018. 

    Paducah Public Schools will be closed because of heating issues Wednesday, January 3, 2018. 

  • Hope International expands services in bitter cold

    Hope International expands services in bitter cold

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 7:53 PM EST2018-01-03 00:53:28 GMT

    A non-profit organization is Kennett, Missouri is expanding some its services this week to help those in need during the recent cold temperatures. 

    A non-profit organization is Kennett, Missouri is expanding some its services this week to help those in need during the recent cold temperatures. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly