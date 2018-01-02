Train fire stops train traffic in Chaffee, MO

A train caboose caught fire in Chaffee, Mo early Tuesday morning on January 2.

According to Chaffee Fire crews on the scene, the caboose is damaged.

Fire crews said a crew member lit a kerosene heater and began to work. The heater is believed to be the start of the fire.

Someone near the tracks spotted the fire burning and called fire crews to respond. Once crews arrived, flames were coming from inside the caboose.

While there could have been major damage, fire crews were able to put out the flames.

The cold did not affect the fire or their ability to fight it according to crews on the scene.

Train traffic is stopped, right now, but all the crossings are open.

