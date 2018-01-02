Train fire stops train traffic in Chaffee, MO

Dexter Police arrested two fugitives, issued 31 citations and 41 warnings Holiday DWI period which is between Dec. 15 to Jan. 1.
Paducah Public Schools will be closed because of heating issues Wednesday, January 3, 2018.
A non-profit organization is Kennett, Missouri is expanding some its services this week to help those in need during the recent cold temperatures.
A frozen water pump gauge is the cause of an icy water tower in New Madrid County, Missouri. That is according to Sam Faulkner who is in charge of Kewanee Water District, part of the New Madrid Co. Water District.
You've probably heard it hundreds of times: Prevent your pipes from freezing. Frozen pipes can burst, causing the homeowner thousands of dollars in damage.
Police are still determining when exactly the crime occurred but believe it was between one and three weeks ago.
Don't butter that biscuit until you check the package!
Someone sneaked into an Arkansas family's farm under the cover of darkness and massacred their animals, according to Woodruff County Sheriff's Department.
The invasion of cold temperatures means you'll be cranking up the heat in your home, but there's a problem with the extra heat: static.
A new law took effect in Oregon Monday, allowing Oregonians to pump their own gas in rural counties.
A winter storm warning has been issued for the Lowcountry from 6 a.m. to midnight on Wednesday.
A feud between neighbors in West Harrison, Indiana is leaving an infant girl with medical issues caught in the middle.
A York County woman was charged with child neglect after she reportedly had drugs and engaged in sexual activities in her parked car while her children were inside on Friday.
