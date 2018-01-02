First Alert: Cold trend continues this evening - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First Alert: Cold trend continues this evening

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: Pixabay.com) (Source: Pixabay.com)
(KFVS) -

This evening expect temperatures in the teens with mainly clear skies.

It will be clear to partly cloudy tonight with the low ranging from 6 to 12 degrees. 

Some areas will finally make it above the freezing mark Wednesday afternoon, but colder air will take over again for Thursday and Friday.

Our next chance of precipitation will move in Sunday into Monday.

There could be some wintry precipitation as the system moves in, but rain will take over quickly Sunday evening into Monday.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Dexter PD releases Holiday DWI results for 2017

    Dexter PD releases Holiday DWI results for 2017

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 8:33 PM EST2018-01-03 01:33:06 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Dexter Police arrested two fugitives, issued 31 citations and 41 warnings Holiday DWI period which is between Dec. 15 to Jan. 1.

    Dexter Police arrested two fugitives, issued 31 citations and 41 warnings Holiday DWI period which is between Dec. 15 to Jan. 1.

  • Paducah Public Schools closed Jan. 3, 2018

    Paducah Public Schools closed Jan. 3, 2018

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 8:24 PM EST2018-01-03 01:24:16 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Paducah Public Schools will be closed because of heating issues Wednesday, January 3, 2018. 

    Paducah Public Schools will be closed because of heating issues Wednesday, January 3, 2018. 

  • Hope International expands services in bitter cold

    Hope International expands services in bitter cold

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 7:53 PM EST2018-01-03 00:53:28 GMT

    A non-profit organization is Kennett, Missouri is expanding some its services this week to help those in need during the recent cold temperatures. 

    A non-profit organization is Kennett, Missouri is expanding some its services this week to help those in need during the recent cold temperatures. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly