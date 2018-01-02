Gas prices rise in MO over the last week

Gas prices across Missouri have gone up 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week.

That is an average of $2.20 per gallon on New Year's Day, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 3,940 gas outlets in Missouri.

The national average has increased 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.48 per gallon.

Prices on New Year's Day were 2.3 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 2.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

The national average has increased 1.3 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 13.6 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.



Here are the gas price climates for a few areas in and around Mo:

Kansas City- $2.21/g, up 5.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.16/g.

Topeka- $2.29/g, up 5.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.23/g.

St. Louis- $2.31/g, down 6.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.37/g.

You can check gas prices where you live here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved