5 things to know 1/2

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Good morning, today is Tuesday, January 2.

First Alert Forecast

The cold continues in the Heartland. But thankfully, wind chills are not as cold as Monday.

We will see some temperatures in the single digits across some areas this week.

Sleet and light precipitation are possible but things are expected to calm down toward the end of the week.

Slightly warmer weather is in store toward the week's end.

Making headlines

Cold temperatures caused multiple water line breaks in Murphysboro, Illinois.

The death toll after six days of protests in Iran has risen to at least 20. 

An investigation continues into a shooting in Dyer County, Tennessee where three people, including two police officers, were shot on New Year's Day.

Twin girls in Carbondale, Illinois were born in two different years.

Join us for the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.

