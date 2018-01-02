Police: 3 wounded during St. Louis bar robbery attempt - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police: 3 wounded during St. Louis bar robbery attempt

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) - Police say three people have been wounded during a robbery attempt in southeast St. Louis.

The shooting occurred around 8:10 p.m. Saturday at Red's 8th Inning bar in the Carondelet neighborhood.

Authorities didn't release any names or information on the victims but said one person was shot in an arm, another and an ankle and the third person was hit in the back.

No arrests have been reported.

