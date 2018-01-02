Kentucky legislature begins with focus on pensions, budget - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kentucky legislature begins with focus on pensions, budget

(Source: Wikimedia Commons) (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers are scheduled to return to the state Capitol for the 2018 legislative session.

The session is scheduled to begin Tuesday. The House of Representatives and the Senate are both scheduled to convene at noon.

This will be the second year Republicans have controlled both chambers of the state legislature under a GOP governor. Last year, Republicans pushed through bills restricting abortion and labor unions and allowing charter schools in the state for the first time.

This year, Republicans must craft a two-year state spending plan. Gov. Matt Bevin has said the budget "won't be pretty" because lawmakers have to find roughly an additional $1 billion to pay toward the state's struggling pension system.

Lawmakers could vote on a plan to overhaul the pension system in January.

