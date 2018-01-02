KY Dept. of Insurance says $15M returned to consumers in '17

Dexter Police arrested two fugitives, issued 31 citations and 41 warnings Holiday DWI period which is between Dec. 15 to Jan. 1.
Paducah Public Schools will be closed because of heating issues Wednesday, January 3, 2018.
A non-profit organization is Kennett, Missouri is expanding some its services this week to help those in need during the recent cold temperatures.
A frozen water pump gauge is the cause of an icy water tower in New Madrid County, Missouri. That is according to Sam Faulkner who is in charge of Kewanee Water District, part of the New Madrid Co. Water District.
The latest list of school closings reported to Heartland News.