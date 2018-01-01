Structure Fire in Gorham, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Structure Fire in Gorham, IL

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
GORHAM, IL (KFVS) -

Gorham Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 300 block of Washington St.

We will continue to update this story when information is available.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Dexter PD releases Holiday DWI results for 2017

    Dexter PD releases Holiday DWI results for 2017

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 8:33 PM EST2018-01-03 01:33:06 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Dexter Police arrested two fugitives, issued 31 citations and 41 warnings Holiday DWI period which is between Dec. 15 to Jan. 1.

    Dexter Police arrested two fugitives, issued 31 citations and 41 warnings Holiday DWI period which is between Dec. 15 to Jan. 1.

  • Paducah Public Schools closed Jan. 3, 2018

    Paducah Public Schools closed Jan. 3, 2018

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 8:24 PM EST2018-01-03 01:24:16 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Paducah Public Schools will be closed because of heating issues Wednesday, January 3, 2018. 

    Paducah Public Schools will be closed because of heating issues Wednesday, January 3, 2018. 

  • Hope International expands services in bitter cold

    Hope International expands services in bitter cold

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 7:53 PM EST2018-01-03 00:53:28 GMT

    A non-profit organization is Kennett, Missouri is expanding some its services this week to help those in need during the recent cold temperatures. 

    A non-profit organization is Kennett, Missouri is expanding some its services this week to help those in need during the recent cold temperatures. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly