Cape Girardeau's downtown trolley changes for winter hours

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
The new year means a new schedule for Cape Girardeau's Downtown Trolley. 

Starting today, the trolley is running on Winter Hours. During that time, the free mode of transportation around downtown will only be available on Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m to 9 p.m. 

Previously, the trolley had been available on Thursdays and ran through 11 p.m.

