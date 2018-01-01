Cold temps leads to multiple water lines breaks in Murphysboro

The city of Murphysboro has several water lines breaks due to cold temperatures.

According to the Murphysboro police department, breaks in the in the 1600 block of Logan Street, 7th Street, Pine Street, and business 13 are all being responded to by the Murphysboro Water Department.

