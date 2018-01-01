Winter weather driving tips - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Winter weather driving tips

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
As temperatures reach the single digits, authorities are urging drivers to take extra precautions while out on the road.

Here are some tips for drivers out in the cold:

  • Keep a winter kit in your car, with items like water, snack food, extra clothing, a first aid kit, a flashlight with extra batteries as well as matches and small candles.
  • Make sure to keep your tank at least half full.
  • If you're taking a long trip, tell someone where you are going and the route you will take.
  • If you are stranded, stay in your vehicle and only run the vehicle 10 minutes an hour to conserve gas.

