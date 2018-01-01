Twin girls born in Carbondale, IL in two different years

Twins share almost everything, but twin girls born at the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale Birthing Center don't even share the same birth year.

Ethan and Becky Carson welcomed their girls on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1

Baby one was delivered as the last baby of 2017 and baby two was delivered as the first baby of 2018.

