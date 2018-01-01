RLC holding auditions for spring musical: The Addams Family

Join the most infamous “creepy and kooky, mysterious and spooky” American family this year by auditioning for the Rend Lake College Spring 2018 Musical “The Addams Family.” Auditions for the show will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16 with callbacks set for Thursday, Jan. 18. The musical will open in the RLC Theater April 5-8.

"Actors over the age of 16 are invited to audition in the RLC Theater. This spring, all roles will have singing parts", said Sara Alstat, Musical Director and RLC Music Professor. "Actors should dress professionally and bring an extra set of comfortable clothes to learn dance numbers."

Auditions will also include one minute, or 32 bars, of a song that best shows the actor’s personality and vocal ability, but should not be from the show “The Addams Family.”

Callbacks are scheduled for 6 p.m. in the RLC Theater where potential actors will be required to do a cold reading and perform portions of songs from “The Addams Family.” There may also be an additional dance callback.

After the cast announcement, rehearsals will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24 in the RLC Theater and will be held at the same time and location Mondays through Thursdays, with some exceptions.

For more information about auditions, contact Alstat at 618-437-5321, Ext. 1817 oralstats@rlc.edu.

“The Addams Family” will open on the RLC stage at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 5, with additional show times at 7 p.m. Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 7. A 2 p.m. showing is also scheduled for Sunday, April 8. Tickets will cost $12 and will be available for purchase on March 19. Contact the RLC Box Office for additional information at 618-437-5321, Ext. 1467.

