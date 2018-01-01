Sticking to your New Year's resolution

It's 2018 and for some, that means starting a New Year's Resolutions.

But, with those goals, comes working to keep them.

Nutritionist Linda Runk said some people have a hard time sticking to their resolutions because they don't prepare.

Take a few hours out of your day to prepare your food for the week will help you stay on track.

Have prepared healthy meals you don't have to think about what to eat.

Runk also gave advice on what kinds of foods will help you obtain those fitness goals.

"Well, there's the foods that are called macro nutrients. They're the types of foods that you need for basic nutrition. That means that you should find protein, forms of good fats, and carbohydrates. Carbohydrates mostly not including bread and grains but including things like healthy vegetables," said Runk.

Runk said shopping around the perimeter is the supermarket is a good tip to follow.

And she adds, counting calories isn't as important as having a healthy balanced diet.

