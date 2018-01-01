New program offers assistance to military women - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

New program offers assistance to military women

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A new program to help female soldiers is on the way to the Fort Campbell area.

The Kentucky New Era reports Women Elevated will celebrate the opening of a facility in Clarksville, Tennessee on Jan. 12. The program will provide services in Clarksville and in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, to current and former military women.

Tangi Smith, an Army veteran who started Women Elevated, says the nonprofit organization will offer services that include hot meals, laundry facilities, temporary housing, job placement and classes in resume-building and credit-score building.

Smith says the goal is to prevent crisis situations such as homelessness and job loss.

