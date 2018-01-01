Police step up to help a family in need after devastating fire - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police step up to help a family in need after devastating fire

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
ST FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Officers with the Leadington Police Department in St. Francois County, Missouri are attempting to help a family in need.

After a fire destroyed one family's home and belongings, the department is stepping in to ask for donations,

Officials said the family is in need of clothing and bedding.

Anyone wanting to help is asked to contact the Leadington Police Department by calling Central Dispatch at 573-431-3131.

The Fire Marshall is investigating the fire.

  Dexter PD releases Holiday DWI results for 2017

    Tuesday, January 2 2018
    Dexter Police arrested two fugitives, issued 31 citations and 41 warnings Holiday DWI period which is between Dec. 15 to Jan. 1.

  Paducah Public Schools closed Jan. 3, 2018

    Tuesday, January 2 2018
    Paducah Public Schools will be closed because of heating issues Wednesday, January 3, 2018. 

  Hope International expands services in bitter cold

    Hope International expands services in bitter cold

    Tuesday, January 2 2018

    A non-profit organization is Kennett, Missouri is expanding some its services this week to help those in need during the recent cold temperatures. 

    A non-profit organization is Kennett, Missouri is expanding some its services this week to help those in need during the recent cold temperatures. 

