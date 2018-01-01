Police step up to help a family in need after devastating fire

Officers with the Leadington Police Department in St. Francois County, Missouri are attempting to help a family in need.

After a fire destroyed one family's home and belongings, the department is stepping in to ask for donations,

Officials said the family is in need of clothing and bedding.

Anyone wanting to help is asked to contact the Leadington Police Department by calling Central Dispatch at 573-431-3131.

The Fire Marshall is investigating the fire.

