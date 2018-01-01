New Year's baby welcomed in Sikeston, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

New Year's baby welcomed in Sikeston, MO

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Addison Kate was born on New Year's Day. (Source: Alexandra Inman) Addison Kate was born on New Year's Day. (Source: Alexandra Inman)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

On New Year's Day, several parents welcomed a little bundle of joy into the world.

One of those babies was born right here in the Heartland.

In Sikeston, Missouri new mother Alexandra Inman gave birth her baby girl Addison Kate.

She weighs 6 lbs 10 oz and is 19.5 inches long.

Addison was born at 9:14 a.m. at Missouri Delta Medical Center.

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

