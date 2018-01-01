New Year's baby welcomed in Sikeston, MO

Addison Kate was born on New Year's Day. (Source: Alexandra Inman)

On New Year's Day, several parents welcomed a little bundle of joy into the world.

One of those babies was born right here in the Heartland.

In Sikeston, Missouri new mother Alexandra Inman gave birth her baby girl Addison Kate.

She weighs 6 lbs 10 oz and is 19.5 inches long.

Addison was born at 9:14 a.m. at Missouri Delta Medical Center.

