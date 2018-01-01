Attempted escape blocked at Marshall Co. Detention Center

An attempted escape from the Marshall County Detention Center was stopped on on December 31 just after 1 a.m.

According to officials with the Marshall County Kentucky Sheriff's Office, Sgt. Tim Reynolds drove behind the Marshall County Detention Center complex for to fuel a vehicle and saw a man run out of a door from the detention center and jump over a handrail.

The male began to run towards the rear of the complex and Sgt. Reynolds drove up and intercepted him. The subject then turned and ran towards the front where he was caught by jail personnel and Sgt. Reynolds. The inmate was identified as Jaime Carra of Shelbyville, Ky.

Carra was taken back into the detention center and charged with escape. Officer Spears with the Benton Police Department responded to assist and stopped a car that was attempting to exit the rear of the complex.

Sgt. Reynolds interviewed the operator and after an investigation charged Rudolpho Martinez of Shelbyville, Ky with facilitation to escape of Carra as well as possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

