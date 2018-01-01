First Alert: Lows near zero for start of the new year - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First Alert: Lows near zero for start of the new year

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
**Wind Chill Advisory continues tonight**

Brian said tonight will be clear and extremely cold. Evening temps falling from low teens into upper single digits by about 8 or 9 p.m.

Morning lows near zero, but less breezy. Overnight winds will be from the North at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cold with highs between 20 to 25. Lighter winds.

Brian, the Yukon forecaster, is looking at a chance of a light wintry mix by the end of the upcoming weekend.

