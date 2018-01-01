MSHP: Take your child's coat off before fastening their car-seat

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, buckling your child into their car-seat while their coat is still on is a bad idea.

Officials said it could potentially be dangerous.

The harness may not be tight enough to stop them from slipping out during a crash.

They advise putting a coat or blanket on them after the harness is secure.

