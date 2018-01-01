5 things to know 1/1

Today is Monday, January 1.

First Alert Forecast

Temperatures are starting out cold in 2018. In fact, they're record-breaking.

According to the National Weather Service, much of the Heartland is under a Wind Chill Advisory that will remain in effect until noon on Tuesday.

On New Year's Day, the wind chill will fall to -10 to -15 degrees. Brrr!!

Making headlines

A 37-year-old man fired more than 100 rounds on sheriff's deputies in Denver. One officer was killed and four were injured. Two civilians were also injured.

One Jackson, Missouri woman is dead after a crash in Fruitland, MO.

People are shredding their bad memories from 2017 into thousands of pieces.

