Jackson, MO woman dead after vehicle went airborne, hit tree and house

A woman was killed in a vehicle accident in Fruitland on Sunday, December 31.

67-year-old Bonita D. Fuller was traveling south on US 61 when it traveled off the road, struck a utility pole, struck a ditch, went airborne, then struck a tree and a house,

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Fuller had to be freed from the wreckage.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by Cape Girardeau County Deputy Coroner David Taylor.

