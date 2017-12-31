Boil water order lifted for Advance, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Boil water order lifted for Advance, MO

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
ADVANCE, MO (KFVS) -

The City of Advance, Missouri has lifted the boil order that was issued on Dec. 31.

It was lifted on Jan. 4.

