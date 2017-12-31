Boil water order issued for Advance, MO

The City of Advance, Missouri is under a boil water advisory.

The boil water order is issued due to a water main break until further notice.

Anyone served by the public water system is asked to observe the following precautions:

Boil water vigorously for three minutes prior to use for cooking or drinking.

Disinfect food contact surfaces (dishes) by immersing them for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Dispose of ice cubes and remake with water that has been boiled.

Continue boiling all water that is to be used for cooking or drinking until the cause of the contamination has been found and corrected.

Water used for bathing does not need to be boiled.

For a list of the current boil water orders in the Heartland, visit here.

