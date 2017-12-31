Boil water order issued for Advance, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Boil water order issued for Advance, MO

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
ADVANCE, MO (KFVS) -

The City of Advance, Missouri is under a boil water advisory.

The boil water order is issued due to a water main break until further notice.

Anyone served by the public water system is asked to observe the following precautions:

  • Boil water vigorously for three minutes prior to use for cooking or drinking.
  • Disinfect food contact surfaces (dishes) by immersing them for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
  • Dispose of ice cubes and remake with water that has been boiled.
  • Continue boiling all water that is to be used for cooking or drinking until the cause of the contamination has been found and corrected.
  • Water used for bathing does not need to be boiled.

For a list of the current boil water orders in the Heartland, visit here.

