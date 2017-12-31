SE Missouri State tops Tennessee St. 77-65, ends 4-game skid

Patrick Mahomes II made both his first NFL start and his first NFL relief appearance a success Sunday, leading the Kansas City Chiefs past the Denver Broncos 27-24 on Harrison Butker's 30-yard field goal as...
Reed Timmer scored 20 points and Drake held off a Southern Illinois rally for a 70-67 win Sunday.
Denzel Mahoney scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for his first career double-double, freshman Ledarrius Brewer added 16 points and Southeast Missouri State beat Tennessee State 77-65 on Sunday to snap a...
The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.
