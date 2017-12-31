Top Airbnb spots in Illinois: Chicago, Rockford, Evanston - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Top Airbnb spots in Illinois: Chicago, Rockford, Evanston

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - Chicago is the most popular destination in Illinois for Airbnb, but the top 10 list includes a mix of communities statewide.

The Rockford Register Star reports the top cities include Rockford, Evanston, Champaign and Carbondale.

Hundreds of cities have touted additional cash through the short-term rental service. For example, Rockford and Airbnb announced a tax agreement in September allowing the company to collect and remit the northern Illinois city's 5 percent hotel/motel tax on behalf of hosts.

Officials say Airbnb brought in about $300,000 in revenue and 2,200 guests to Rockford hosts this year.

At the same time, many cities, including Chicago, have put rules in place to regulate and restrict the fast-growing industry. Concerns have included noise levels and the impact on neighborhood identity.

Other cities on the list are Galena, Oak Park, Urbana, Forest Park and Springfield.

