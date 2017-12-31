Massive, maligned Medicaid managed care expansion to start - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Massive, maligned Medicaid managed care expansion to start

(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)

By JOHN O'CONNOR
AP Political Writer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Hundreds of thousands of low-income Illinois residents will move into managed care health plans Jan. 1.

Medicaid coverage administered by the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services will expand dramatically Monday.

HealthChoice Illinois adds 800,000 Medicaid clients to what's intended to be a more efficient, cost-effective system of health care delivery.

The four-year deal will cost more than $60 billion - a 50 percent increase from the current setup. But Gov. Bruce Rauner's administration contends it will save $1 billion over four years because of lower reimbursement rates insurers accepted to be able to participate.

But critics question whether they're so low they threaten viability. Iowa's Medicaid managed care plan suffered a major disruption when it lost a major insurer for that reason in November.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • First Alert: Bitter cold to start 2018

    First Alert: Bitter cold to start 2018

    Monday, January 1 2018 7:27 AM EST2018-01-01 12:27:21 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Laura Wibbenmeyer says feels like numbers are well below zero and will be for much of the morning. 

    Laura Wibbenmeyer says feels like numbers are well below zero and will be for much of the morning. 

  • MSHP: Take your child's coat off before fastening their car-seat

    MSHP: Take your child's coat off before fastening their car-seat

    Monday, January 1 2018 6:58 AM EST2018-01-01 11:58:20 GMT
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)

    According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, buckling your child into their car-seat while their coat is still on is a bad idea. 

    According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, buckling your child into their car-seat while their coat is still on is a bad idea. 

  • Everyday Hero: Pat Crane

    Everyday Hero: Pat Crane

    Monday, January 1 2018 5:56 AM EST2018-01-01 10:56:26 GMT
    Everyday Hero Pat Crane of Essex, MOEveryday Hero Pat Crane of Essex, MO

    Kindness comes in all forms, and this month's Everyday Hero demonstrates it can even be delivered on four wheels. "My uncle says if you want to see me just stand still for 10 minutes and I'll go by," said Crane. In the small town of Essex, Missouri, Pat Crane is a gal on the go.

    Kindness comes in all forms, and this month's Everyday Hero demonstrates it can even be delivered on four wheels. "My uncle says if you want to see me just stand still for 10 minutes and I'll go by," said Crane. In the small town of Essex, Missouri, Pat Crane is a gal on the go.

    •   
Powered by Frankly