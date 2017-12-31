Suspects arrested in Dunklin County home burglary

Four arrests were made in Dunklin County after a home burglary on Saturday, December 30.

The suspects were transferred to the Pemiscot County Jail and charges are pending.

Initially, just two men were suspected in the burglary in southern Dunklin County.

The home was near NN Highway, just south of the Rives, Missouri area.

The two men left the home a black car pictured which the Dunklin County Sheriff said they later filmed and put on Youtube.

Stolen property was found from of Pemiscot County inside the vehicle.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.