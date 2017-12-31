Police arrest man who brought gun in Applebee's then fled

Mt. Vernon Police are searching for a man who is accused of an armed robbery of an Applebee's Restaurant.

On Saturday, December 30, at 11:25 p.m., officers received a report of a man inside the business with a firearm, fighting with women.

While officers were on their way to the scene, the male left the business an entered an occupied vehicle in the parking lot of the Arby's on 103 Potomac Boulevard.

Officers followed the vehicle as it was leaving towards Broadway.

The driver, 23-year-old Shonn L. Bacon, exited the vehicle and began to run on foot.

Bacon was seen carrying a handgun while he fled.

Officers started to chase Bacon and they were able to catch him in the parking lot of the Mt. Vernon Hotel and Event Center.

Bacon was still armed and when officers told him to drop his weapon, he resisted.

After some time, Bacon dropped the handgun and was taken into custody.

Bacon is currently on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections from a 2015 conviction of being a felon in possession of a firearm in Sangamon County. The Illinois Department of Corrections was contacted and a parole revocation warrant was issued.

Bacon was charged with Aggravated Battery in a Public Place, Domestic Battery, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Aggravated Assault, Armed Habitual Offender, Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking, Resisting Arrest and the Department of Corrections warrant.

Bacon is incarcerated in the Jefferson County Justice Center with a bond to be set by a judge.

