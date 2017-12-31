Power restored in Ste. Genevieve County

Multiple crews with Citizens Electric responded to a large power outage in Ste. Genevieve County on Sunday, December 31.

Approximately 5,788 customers were out of power.

Shawn Seabaugh with Citizens Electric said the cause of the outage was due to extreme wind chill temperatures.

Citizens Electric restored power to customers without an hour.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.