Stark scores 27, Murray State beats SIU-Edwardsville 87-63

Jonathan Stark scored 27 points and Murray State beat SIU-Edwardsville 87-63 in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup on Saturday night.
Jonathan Stark scored 27 points and Murray State beat SIU-Edwardsville 87-63 in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup on Saturday night.
The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.
The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.
The following is the full slate of college football bowl games. All times Eastern.
The following is the full slate of college football bowl games. All times Eastern.