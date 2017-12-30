Marion PD looking for suspects in Huck's property damage - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Marion PD looking for suspects in Huck's property damage

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Marion Police Department) (Source: Marion Police Department)
(Source: Marion Police Department) (Source: Marion Police Department)
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

The Marion Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying two male suspects.

The two men are wanted for property damage at the Huck's Convenience Store on 2700 W. Main.

On Friday, December 29, between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m., the men were seen on a security camera damaging property inside the store.

The pictures provided show the suspects.

They also left the store in a red four-door vehicle, seen by security cameras as well.

The vehicle left the parking lot and traveled northbound on Halfway Road.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Albertville mom gets surprise Christmas gift that was 12 years in the making

    Albertville mom gets surprise Christmas gift that was 12 years in the making

    Saturday, December 30 2017 1:53 PM EST2017-12-30 18:53:51 GMT
    (Source: WAFF)(Source: WAFF)

    An Albertville mom was surprised with a special gift for Christmas that was twelve years in the making. It took all four of her daughters to make it happen. "We struggled.  We did struggle but that's ok.  That has made them who they are," says McCaffrey. Raising a child as a single parent is tough.  Terri McCaffrey raised four of them, all girls. When Amber, the oldest, got married it was Terri's dream to one day see all o...

    v\* {behaviorurl(#default#VML);} o\* {behaviorurl(#default#VML);} w\* {behaviorurl(#default#VML);} .shape {behaviorurl(#default#VML);} An Albertville mom was surprised with a special gift for Christmas that was twelve years in the making. It took all four of her daughters to make it happen. "We str

  • Third man arrested in Christmas Eve bonfire beating of two teens

    Third man arrested in Christmas Eve bonfire beating of two teens

    Grady Gieger, Jordan Hitt, and Dylan Recotta (Source: St. James Parish Sheriff's Office)Grady Gieger, Jordan Hitt, and Dylan Recotta (Source: St. James Parish Sheriff's Office)

    A second and third man have been arrested in connection with two teenagers who were beaten at a Christmas Eve bonfire event in Gramercy.

    A second and third man have been arrested in connection with two teenagers who were beaten at a Christmas Eve bonfire event in Gramercy.

  • Internet debates validity of $25 engagement ring ad

    Internet debates validity of $25 engagement ring ad

    Friday, December 29 2017 3:37 PM EST2017-12-29 20:37:04 GMT
    Friday, December 29 2017 4:40 PM EST2017-12-29 21:40:41 GMT
    This $24.99 ring id circulating on social media.This $24.99 ring id circulating on social media.

    An alleged Kay Jeweler's ad for this $24.99 ring circulating on Facebook has caused a frenzy.

    An alleged Kay Jeweler's ad for this $24.99 ring circulating on Facebook has caused a frenzy.

Powered by Frankly