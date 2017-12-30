Marion PD looking for suspects in Huck's property damage

The Marion Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying two male suspects.

The two men are wanted for property damage at the Huck's Convenience Store on 2700 W. Main.

On Friday, December 29, between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m., the men were seen on a security camera damaging property inside the store.

The pictures provided show the suspects.

They also left the store in a red four-door vehicle, seen by security cameras as well.

The vehicle left the parking lot and traveled northbound on Halfway Road.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.

