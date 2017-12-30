Thieves steal 'Seussical' props made for high school band

HARRISBURG, Ill. (AP) - A southern Illinois theater is offering to loan props to a high school band to replace handmade scenery stolen from the band's trailer.

Harrisburg High School's band trailer was recently stolen. While it was later found, the props it contained for the school's production of "Seussical the Musical" were missing.

Those props valued at $10,000 or more were going to be used in the band's invitational trip to the Illinois High School Theater Festival. That competition begins Jan. 11 at Illinois State University in Normal.

Harrisburg Police Chief David Morris says the theft remains under investigation.

But The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan reports the president of the Carlinville repertory theater has offered to loan the school props it created for its own production of the musical celebration of Dr. Seuss.

Information from: Southern Illinoisan, http://www.southernillinoisan.com

