Bitter cold cancels Springfield's New Year's Eve fireworks

Heartland Weekend has your guide to New Year’s Eve celebrations.
A southern Illinois theater is offering to loan props to a high school band to replace handmade scenery stolen from the band's trailer.
This is a current list of boil water orders in the Heartland.
A La Center, Kentucky business caught fire on Friday, December 29.
Bitterly cold weather has prompted organizers of an annual New Year's Eve fireworks display in Springfield to cancel this year's show.
