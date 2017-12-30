Bitter cold cancels Springfield's New Year's Eve fireworks

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Bitterly cold weather has prompted organizers of an annual New Year's Eve fireworks display in Springfield to cancel this year's show.

First Night Springfield officials announced Friday that Sunday's planned downtown fireworks display has been called off, but an array of indoor arts performances will go on as planned at various venues in and around the state's capital city.

Sunday's high temperature in Springfield is expected to reach only 9 degrees.

First Night Springfield volunteer coordinator Mark Pence tells The (Springfield) State-Journal Register that "standing outside for a half-hour fireworks show would be hard on everyone."

Officials say the fireworks display will eventually be rescheduled for a warmer date.

