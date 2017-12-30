This southern Illinois town is the official home of Popeye

Heartland Weekend has your guide to New Year’s Eve celebrations.
A southern Illinois theater is offering to loan props to a high school band to replace handmade scenery stolen from the band's trailer.
This is a current list of boil water orders in the Heartland.
A La Center, Kentucky business caught fire on Friday, December 29.
Bitterly cold weather has prompted organizers of an annual New Year's Eve fireworks display in Springfield to cancel this year's show.
Resolve to shop smarter in 2018.
Police say an officer has shot and killed a man in Wichita while investigating a report of a homicide and hostage situation that later was found to be false.
The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.
Secret Service agents raided a Memphis hotel and made six arrests Thursday night.
A Florida man is accused of rigging the front door of a home in an attempt to electrocute his estranged pregnant wife.
