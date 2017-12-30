This southern Illinois town is the official home of Popeye

Did you know the iconic cartoon character Popeye was inspired right here in the Heartland? In fact, the creator Elzie Crisler Segar was born in Chester, IL.

The cartoonist took his very first job at Chester's Opera House. That's where he got the inspiration for several of his characters.

Today, the only Popeye museum is housed in the same building as the old opera house in Chester. Heartland Weekend's Nichole Cartmell takes us inside. CLICK HERE to see thousands of Popeye collectibles.

