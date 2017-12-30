Clarkton, MO man dead after early morning crash

A Clarkton, MO man was killed in an overnight single vehicle crash just north of Clarkton.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, 73-year-old Gregory A. Reynolds was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado traveling northbound on Route 25 when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned.

Reynolds was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Dunklin County Coroner James Powell.

Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by Dunklin County Sheriff's Office and Clarkton Police Department.

